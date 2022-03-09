Shouldering responsibility of unorganised sector workers, govt rolls out various schemes

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) The Central government is going all out to secure the future of unorganised sector labourers to make them self-reliant. On March 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Shramyogi Maandhan Yojana, which aims to save unorganised sector workers from financial hardship in old age and provide them with a pension.



Similarly, on August 26, 2021, the e-Shramik Portal was launched so that 38 crore unorganised workers could be registered and receive full benefits from various social security schemes implemented by the central and state governments.



The Pradhan Mantri Shramyogi Maandhan Yojana's goal is to provide financial assistance to people over the age of 60 by providing a monthly pension of Rs 3,000.



Workers in the unorganised sector and senior citizens in the country are empowered and self-sufficient as a result of this scheme.



So far, 46,26,768 people have signed up for the Pradhan Mantri Shramyogi Maandhan Yojana.



Workers in unorganised sectors such as drivers, rickshaw pullers, cobblers, tailors, labourers, house workers, brick kiln workers, and so on can benefit from the PM Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana.



Renu Devi who hails from the Begusarai district of Bihar secured her future by enrolling in the Pradhan Mantri Shramyogi Maandhan Yojana, which will provide her with financial security even if she is unable to work after 60 years.



"This is one such government initiative that has instilled confidence among the people in weak economic conditions, and the people's future has been secured," said Renu Devi.



The government has prepared the e-Shram Portal under the Ministry of Labor and Employment to create a national database of workers in the unorganised sector, which will be linked to Aadhaar.



It will include information such as their name, occupation, address, educational qualification, skill set, family, and so on, so that their employable potential can be maximised and the benefits of social security schemes can reach them.



A sum of Rs 2 lakh is given in accident insurance for each unorganised worker who registers on the e-Shram portal. If a registered worker is injured in an accident, he will be awarded Rs 2 lakh, if he dies or suffers a permanent physical disability, and Rs 1 lakh if he suffers partial disability.



Shivam Suryavanshi, a resident of Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, has also registered under this scheme to secure his future, like Renu Devi. "My father is a labourer," Shivam explained.



At home, the financial situation is not ideal. We were worried about our future in such a situation. I enrolled in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's excellent scheme when it was launched. I also want to inform the public that they should take advantage of this scheme as well.



Shivam's mother, Babita, also claims that her financial situation is dire and that this plan is excellent for the future.



The Pradhan Mantri Shramyogi Maandhan Yojana has provided a ray of hope to many people, like Renu Devi and Shivam who are struggling to meet their future needs.



In fact, the Pradhan Mantri Shramyogi Maandhan Yojana is proving to be a boon for unorganised workforce.



Since the unorganised sector workers between the ages of 18 and 40 with a monthly income of Rs 15,000 or less can apply for this scheme and receive a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 after 60 years.



