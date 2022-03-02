Shooting of Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram' wrapped up

Chennai, March 2 (IANS) Shooting for director Lokesh Kanakaraj's much-awaited action entertainer 'Vikram', featuring actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, has finally been wrapped up.



Director Lokesh Kanakaraj took to Twitter to make the announcement.



He said, "After 110 days of shoot it's a WRAP. Thanks to the entire cast and crew for the extraordinary effort!"



Lokesh Kanakaraj also posted a video clip along with the announcement on Twitter. The clip has Lokesh Kanakaraj saying "action" and Fahadh Faasil firing a couple of shots from a pistol. Soon after, he turns around to the director and has a brief chat with him before the entire unit shouts, "It's a wrap."



The news of 'Vikram' being wrapped up comes within days of Kamal announcing his decision to opt out of hosting this season of Tamil reality show 'Bigg Boss Ultimate', citing an overlap of dates earmarked for 'Vikram'.



The film, which is being produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, has music by Anirudh and cinematography by Girish Gangadharan.



--IANS

