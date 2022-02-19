Shivaji was first to start process of establishing Hindu Rashtra in India: Goa CM

Panaji, Feb 19 (IANS) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj played a big role in the preservation of the Hindu culture in Goa, and the Maratha king was the first to kickstart the process of establishing a 'Hindu Rashtra' in India, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.



Sawant was speaking at a function organised in Ponda, South Goa, to mark the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj.



"Everyone says that the youth today should imbibe Chhatrapati Shivaji's qualities. In his lifespan of around 50 years, he showed exemplary qualities related to good administration, economic policies, his objective of good governance and self rule. If anyone who has started the journey of establishing a Hindu rashtra in India, it was him," Sawant said.



The Chief Minister further added that the people of Goa should be indebted to him because he managed to preserve Hindu culture in the coastal state.



"Goans will always be indebted to him. The Colvale fort, Betul fort and several temples in this state remained intact because of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Just now, the compere said that Shivaji played the biggest role in preserving Hindu culture here. Goans cannot forget this," he said, adding that there is a need to understand the Maratha king all over again.



