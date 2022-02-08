Shimla Development Plan draft launched

Shimla, Feb 8 (IANS) After 40 years of the implementation of the Town and Country Planning Act, Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Tuesday launched the draft of Shimla Development Plan.



He invited suggestions for its execution.



Describing the development plan as "historic", the minister said it would ensure ease of living of people in the town. "It will help in planned development, besides dealing with various issues," he added.



"This is a historical moment. Things which was never thought about in 40 years will see the light of the day soon," he added.



The minister, who is the local legislator, said the town would have GIS-based development plan and deal with several issues, besides providing relief to the people.



He said department officials and experts would have detailed deliberation of the key proposals, before the finalisation of the plan.



The proposed zoning regulations and building by-laws for various development activities as a part of Draft Development Plan 2041 were discussed threadbare. It was explained that building guidelines of whole Shimla are divided mainly into a core area and non-core area.



The proposed building by-laws for core area were suggested to be two floors of a structure with an habitable attic and parking, whereas for non-core area to have three floors, an habitable attic and parking.



It was also emphasiSed that the more relaxations in terms of building height, number of floors and land use would be given along the main roads, including the national and state highways.



After seeing the progress of GIS-based Development Plan for Shimla Planning Area, the minister suggested to go ahead with the draft development plan and invited suggestions within a month, an official statement said.



