Shilpa Chaudhary opens up on her journey, trolls, upcoming projects

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actor, model and social media influencer Shilpa Chaudhary, who has featured in songs like 'Judaiyan', 'Viah Impossible', 'Mere Wangu Pyaar', and many more, talks about how her journey started and future aspirations.



She started her journey as an influencer and then bagged modelling and acting projects.



Talking about the same she says: "I started my influencer career through TikTok and I uploaded my long hair videos which went viral everywhere. Then I got verified in just 6-7 months. Later on, the fan base started increasing on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok due to which I got proposals related to song shoots. I have almost done 6 to 7 songs and now I would really like to work with other platforms or projects."



Bloggers and influencers are often criticised for doing paid endorsements and accused of not putting up honest reviews and misleading their audience.



To which Shilpa replies: "I feel as long as the influencer isn't misleading their audience and sharing real and honest feedback about the products it's absolutely fine. It's unfair to criticize because for most of us this is a full-time job. We keep reinventing and trying to get better with our production so we need to invest in good equipment and lots more in order to produce better content."



Sharing about how she deals with trolls on social media she says: "I don't give in to trolls at all. I feel it comes from a negative space of another person but I do take constructive comments into consideration which might be a bit negative but true in some way. I like to hear my audience out.



"So if they are trying to convey something to me it's just fair that I should listen. If it involves too much negativity then I move past it. Or else you can address the problem with the audience or your followers in a matter of fact way."



About her future endeavours she says: "I have featured as a lead model in Punjabi singer Hira Thind's upcoming music video. The song is sung and penned by Hira Thind. It's a sad song and it's releasing in the first week of May, 2022. Apart from this, I am shooting for Hira Thind's another upcoming music video and this would be a great surprise for my audience. The shooting of this music video will start next month."



--IANS

ila/kr





