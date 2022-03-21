Shehbaz Sharif to be party's nominee for Pak PM's post: Maryam Nawaz

Islamabad, March 21 (IANS) The Vioce President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz, said on Monday that PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif will be the party's nominee for the post of Prime Minister, in the light of the no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan being a success, Express Tribune reported.



Responding to a question during a media talk outside the Islamabad High Court, Maryam stated that the opposition will "sit and decide" on the appointment of the next candidate for the Prime Minister's post, but the PML-N would nominate Shehbaz Sharif, the report said.



In view of the no-confidence motion tabled against Imran Khan, the opposition leader added that delaying the session of the National Assembly is tantamount to "disobeying the Constitution and would invoke Article 6", adding that she is looking towards the courts in the event of constitutional distortion.



"Imran Khan! Your game is over," the PML-N leader said, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has officially broken apart.



"The PM is aware that no one will come to his rescue now that he has lost the game," Maryam added.



"Imran Khan believes there is an international conspiracy against him, but he conspires against himself. Had he fulfilled his duty, there would be no reason to mobilise one million people," she said.



--IANS

san/arm