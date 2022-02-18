Sheena Bora murder case: SC seeks CBI response on Indrani Mukerjea's bail plea

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, and sought a response from the CBI.



A bench headed by Justice L. Nageswara Rao issued the notice to the CBI on an application filed by Mukerjea.



The top court said it will take up the plea after two weeks.



Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Mukherjea, contended that the trial has been dragging the case, and most of the witnesses have not been examined.



He added that no witness has been examined in the past one and half years, and her husband is already on bail.



Rohatgi said his client is also not well and added that the trial court also does not have a presiding officer currently.



Mukherjea has been in jail since her arrest in the murder case in 2015.



Recently Mukerjea created a sensation by sending a letter to the CBI claiming that her daughter Sheena Bora was alive.



The CBI has made it clear this particular angle will not be taken up, unless there is an intervention from the court.



--IANS

ss/ksk/







