Shawn Levy to direct 'Deadpool 3', to collaborate with Ryan Reynolds for third time

Los Angeles, March 12 (IANS) Shawn Levy, the director of 'Free Guy' and the recently released 'The Adam Project', is set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he has been signed to direct the third instalment of the anti-hero film 'Deadpool', reports 'Variety'.



Ryan Reynolds will be essaying the role of 'merc with a mouth' for 'Deadpool 3'. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who penned the first two 'Deadpool' films, will write the third movie based on the 'X-Men' comic book character, created by Rob Liefeld.



As per 'Variety', Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux, Emmy-winning writers of 'Bobs Burgers', had been previously tapped to write "Deadpool 3," but Reese and Wernick will instead return for a third outing.



Besides Reynolds, the details with regards to other cast members are still under wraps. The second 'Deadpool' film introduced Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino. Reynolds also shared the news on Twitter with an image featuring his characters in 'Deadpool', 'The Adam Project' and 'Free Guy'. He tweeted, "The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby."



