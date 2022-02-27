Shantanu Maheshwari: Working with maestro SLB was a dream come true
Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who plays the role of Afshan, a tailor who sews love into the ruthless life of Gangubai Kathiawadi in the Alia Bhatt-starrer, is over the moon with the kind of response his character is getting.
Shantanu also praised filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and called it a "dream come true".
Shantanu says, "Working with the maestro himself was a dream come true and the love and appreciation I am receiving for Afshan is unbelievable. I am overwhelmed and extremely happy. I am looking forward to what's coming next. I can't thank the audience enough for the response."
Based on S Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges' hard-hitting book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' chronicles Ganga's rise to power and fame from a small-town girl in Gujarat, to the queen of Kamathipura in Mumbai.
The film released on February 25.
