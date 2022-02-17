Shanghai residents' average life expectancy reaches 84 years

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Shanghai kept up with the level of advanced countries and regions in terms of its residents' life expectancy, infant and maternal mortality rates in 2021, Shanghai health authority, Global Times reported.



According to the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission, the city's major health indexes were further optimised in 2021 with the local residents' average life expectancy reaching 84.11 years, infant mortality rate dropping to 2.3 per 1,000 and maternal mortality rate dropping to 1.6 per 1,00,000, meaning they were at the same level as those of advanced countries and regions, the report said.



As of Tuesday, 95.1 per cent of the city's permanent residents have been vaccinated and 10.63 million residents have received boosters.



A three-tiered epidemiological investigation team with 10 city-level emergency groups has been established who can stand by round-the-clock and arrive on the scene within two hours. They are capable of finishing core information surveys within four hours and accomplishing preliminary epidemiological reports within 24 hours.



Shanghai has also been endeavouring to promote the digitalisation transformation of the health sector with the total number of Internet hospitals increasing to 76 and the number of standard smart health houses increasing to 238.



