Shanghai Disney Resort suspends operations amid Covid resurgence

Shanghai, March 21 (IANS) Shanghai Disney Resort said that it will be temporarily closed from Monday amid a Covid-19 resurgence.



The closed areas will include Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park, Xinhua news agency quoted a notice issued by the resort as saying.



The resort will notify guests as soon as it has a confirmed date to resume operations, the notice said.



On Saturday, Shanghai registered 17 new local confirmed cases and 492 local asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus.



The city has reported a cluster of local infections amid the latest outbreak.



