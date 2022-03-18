Shamilia Connell stable, discharged from hospital, confirms Cricket West Indies

St John's (Antigua), March 18 (IANS) West Indies fast bowler Shamilia Connell, who collapsed on the field during their Women's ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, in New Zealand, on Friday, is safe and has been discharged from the hospital, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed.



Connell was bowling the 47th over of the game with Bangladesh needing 13 off 19 balls with only one wicket of Bangladesh remaining when the incident took place. She was immediately surrounded by concerned teammates with medical staff rushing to the field to attend to her.



The medical staff ferried the pacer out of the ground as play came to a halt for a while. Connell, who had bowling figures of none for 15 in three overs, was later taken to hospital even as West Indies completed a thrilling four-run win in the league game.



"Yes she was taken as a precaution to hospital but has been discharged. We will update the media officially in the morning once we have an update from the Team Physio and our CMO," Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave told Cricbuzz on Friday evening (IST).



Earlier, West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews also showed their concern for Connell.



"It was sad to see her go down but we look at the bright side, it was probably for us to regroup and we did that and changed the momentum. Obviously a bit worrying to see her go down like that," Taylor said during the post-match presentation.



"She is a fighter, I am not sure what's wrong with her but she will be alright (sic)," player of the match Matthews, who scored 18 runs and more crucially claimed four wickets, said.



Connell from Barbados has played 54 ODIs and 51 Twenty20 Internationals in her eight-year international career so far.



--IANS



avn/bsk