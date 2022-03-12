Shakib to travel to South Africa after closed-door meeting with BCB chief

Dhaka, March 12 (IANS) In another dramatic turn of events, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan is now available to play all three formats in 2022 and will finally travel to South Africa to take part in the upcoming series, consisting of three ODIs and two Test matches.



The announcement came during a joint press conference held by BCB president Nazmul Hasan with Shakib beside him, in Mirpur, after an hour-long closed-door meeting.



Notably, the all-rounder had earlier said that he is not in a perfect mental and physical state to tour South Africa. However, amid all that uncertainty over his future for Bangladesh, the BCB still handed him an all-format central contract.



"I have spoken with Papon bhai and we could do the plan for the whole year. I will be available in all three formats and the board will decide when to give me rest. I am available for the South Africa series," Shakib was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.



"Now I'm in a better situation (mentally). After going to South Africa, I may get better. It happens sometimes when you go to a better environment you feel good," he added.



The 34-year old is expected to fly out on Sunday. However, his inclusion for the series does not guarantee that he will be available for the whole series against South Africa, Nazmul clarified. The board president also said that they will make sure that Shakib receives proper rest.



"We have given him a break. He had said that he is not in his best mental state and it can happen to anyone. Please don't speculate. He can be in a state where decision-making could be difficult for him," Nazmul said.



"Today, after a long discussion, he said that he is ready to play in all formats including the South Africa series. Earlier, I had told him to rest and think with a cool head. He came today to the board and said that he wants to play. We should all support him. He will go to South Africa but might not play one or two matches but please don't make a noise about it," he added.



The series in South Africa starts on March 18 and the last batch of the Bangladesh team left Dhaka on Saturday while on Friday two batches left to play the matches.



--IANS



avn/bsk