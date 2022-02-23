Shaheer Sheikh on role and shooting experience for song sequence on new show 'Woh Toh Hai Albela'

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh is in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad to shoot a song sequence for Rajan Shahi's upcoming show 'Woh Toh Hai Albela'. He is playing the lead character of Krishna in the show.



Shaheer says: "I am very happy to work with Rajan sir once again. Krishna's character is often compared to all the characters I have played so far. The character is very cool, allowing me to explore Shaheer Sheikh in reel life too and add my own interpretations to the character. Rajan sir always does something different which you will see for yourself in my character."



He further elaborates about shooting of the theme song of the show which is being shot in Bollywood and Tollywood style. The choreographer Himanshu Gadani and fight master Riyaz Sultan, are working together to make Shaheer's performance fierce and impressive.



"Shooting the theme song of the show on a very big scale in Ramoji Film City, where I will be seen dancing and performing stunts with the help of a stick in an innovative way adds to the excitement. I have worked hard for this; I hope both my performance and my character will be liked by the audience," he adds.



Producer of the show Rajan Shahi says: "Both this show and Shaheer are very close to my heart. Viewers for the first time will see Shaheer in a different avatar. This song will be shot in the style of a Tollywood song, which will be shot for about three days, it is expected to be greatly enjoyed."



Also shooting for the song sequence are popular actors Kinshuk Vaidya and Anuj Sachdeva.



'Woh Toh Hai Albela' is starting from March 14 on Star Bharat.



--IANS

ila/kr