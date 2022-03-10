Shah thanks voters for reposing faith in BJP and PM Modi's leadership

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday thanked the voters of four states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa -- for reposing faith in the BJP and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.



In a series of tweets, Shah said, "The BJP's grand victory in Uttar Pradesh is the victory of the unshakeable faith of village, the poor and farmers in Prime Minister Modi's welfare for the poor. Voters have re-affirmed in Yogi Adityanath government's fearless and corruption free governance. I thank people from the bottom of my heart for this massive victory."



Shah also congratulated Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and party workers for the grand victory and said, "BJP is committed to fulfill the expectation and aspiration of people of Uttar Pradesh."



He also thanked the people of Uttar Pradesh for reposing faith in Prime Minister Modi's leadership in 2014, 2017, 2019 and now in 2022.



Shah assured voters of Goa that BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their aspirations. "Grateful to the people of Goa for reposing their faith in the BJP. BJP under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the aspirations of our sisters & brothers of Goa. Congratulations to @DrPramodPSawant, @ShetSadanand & our karyakartas," Shah tweeted.



Thanking voters in Manipur, Shah said, "Thank you, Manipur. PM @narendramodi Ji's resolve for a prosperous North-East has earned him a special place in the hearts of the people of our NE region, this victory is a testament to the same. Congratulations to CM@NBirenSingh Ji, @AShardaDevi Ji and our karyakartas."



He also thanked people of Uttarakhand for giving BJP an opportunity to serve again. "Devbhoomi has reposed its faith in developmental and public welfare works under leadership of Prime Minister Modi led BJP government," Shah said.



--IANS

ssb/skp/