Shafaq Naaz: I want to be part of meaningful content

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actress Shafaq Naaz talks about the kind of content she wishes to be a part of and whether the idea of entering films fascinates her.



Shafaq says: "Honestly, I haven't been offered the kind of roles in films, especially the ones I am looking out for. We have OTT and TV procuring some really hard-hitting concepts."



Chidiya Ghar' actress adds: "For me, no medium is small or big, I just want to be a part of meaningful content. I don't want to be a part of something in which I am being seen as a furniture"



On the professional front, Shafaq has been a part of the shows like 'Mahabharat', and was also seen as Mayuri in 'Chidiya Ghar' and was last seen as Shruti in 'Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein'.



