Shadow boxing is my most favourite thing in the world: Ritika Singh

Chennai, March 13 (IANS) Actress Ritika Singh, who was a real-life boxer before turning an actress with Sudha Kongara's 'Irudhi Suttru' ('Saala Khadoos' in Hindi), says that "Shadow boxing is her most favourite thing in the world".



Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress, who shot to limelight for her role as a boxer in 'Irudhi Suttru', which also featured Madhavan in the lead, posted a video of her training.



She then wrote, "Shadow boxing is my most favourite thing in the world! I don't even look at it as a workout, but it is an incredible one at that.



"No matter how many times you practice a combination or a kick or even a basic punch, it's never enough! You only keep getting better and start finding new ways to improve your skill set.



"Like the greatest Bruce Lee said, 'I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced 1 kick 10,000 times'."



--IANS

