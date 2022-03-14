Sevilla held, Barca cruise and Real Madrid can go 10 clear in La Liga

Madrid, March 14 (IANS) Real Madrid will move 10 points clear at the top of La Liga later on Monday if they win away to Real Mallorca, after second-placed Sevilla were held to a 1-1 draw away to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.



Thomas Delaney's 63rd minute goal gave Sevilla a point with a smart far-post finish, after Bebe's control and powerful finish had put the home side ahead a minute into the second half.



Sevilla were given a penalty in the closing minutes after Rafa Mir looked to have had his shirt pulled, but VAR ruled it out, and in injury time Rayo keeper Stole Dimitrievski produced magnificent stops to deny Anthony Martial and Delaney, who saw a header bounce back off the post, Xinhua reports.



Barcelona enjoyed an easy 4-0 win at home to Osasuna to remain third. The game was as good as over before the half hour with two goals from Ferran Torres, the first of which came from the penalty spot and the second after an excellent pass from Ousmane Dembele.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it 3-0 after more good work from Dembele and Barca were in cruise control until Riqui Puig scored an individual goal to make it 4-0 in the 76th minute.



Real Betis kept their top-four hopes open with a 1-0 win at home to Athletic Bilbao, thanks to Borja Iglesias' header midway through the first half.



Athletic controlled the second half, but failed to create clear chances even after Betis were reduced to ten men after Nabil Fekir was sent off for a direct red card with 10 minutes left to play.



Martin Zubimendi's 70th minute header gave Real Sociedad a 1-0 win in their Basque derby at home to Alaves, to keep their top-four hopes alive and keep their rivals in the relegation zone.



Dani Parejo's goal midway through the second half gave Villarreal a narrow 1-0 win at home to Celta Vigo to strengthen his side's chances of playing in Europe next season.



An entertaining match that could have gone either way was decided by the midfielder's finish after an excellent backheel assist from midfielder Manu Trigueros.



Dani Gomez saved a point for Levante with an 80th-minute equalizer at home to Espanyol, just two minutes after coming on.



Gomez's goal cancelled out Javi Puado's 50th-minute opener for Espanyol, and Levante were furious after what looked like a good 89th-minute appeal for a penalty after a push on Gomez was turned down.



Fidel Chaves' 11th-minute goal was enough to give Elche three more points in their battle to avoid relegation and condemn Granada coach Ruben Torecilla to defeat in his first game in charge.



Jose Bordalas' return to face former club Getafe as Valencia boss ended in a predictable 0-0 draw in which Getafe had a goal ruled out for handball and Valencia failed to have a shot on target in the entire game.



Goals from in-form Joao Felix and Rodrigo de Paul gave Atletico a scrappy 2-1 win at home Cadiz, who found the target through Alvaro Negredo's header on the stroke of halftime.



--IANS



akm/