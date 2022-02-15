Several injured as police used lathi charge on LJP workers in Patna

Patna, Feb 15 (IANS) Several supporters of Lok Janshakti Party (R) president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday were injured when police resorted to lathi charge during a protest march in Patna on Tuesday.



The protest march led by Chirag Paswan, began from Gandhi Maidan. When it reached at Dak Bunglow intersection, Patna police tried to stop them. The protesters stormed towards the Income Tax roundabout where police again tried to stop them but failed. When the march reached Hartali Mor, police intercepted them using riot control vehicles, and tried to disperse the protesters using water cannons.



When the march did not stop, the police fired tear gas shells. When they still did not stop, the cops resorted to lathi charge and detained several JLPR supporters including Chirag Paswan.



Chirag Paswan was taken in custody at secretariat police station. He was released after the bail was given by his mother Reena Paswan.



"Chief minister Nitish Kumar is afraid of me. That is why he is using such force on me and on those who believe in democracy. He rules like a dictator and he uses power on the people who have challenged his dictatorship," Chirag Paswan said.



"On the direction of Nitish Kumar, Bihar police has changed the narratives of the lathi charge. They have beaten us in such a way that many of our supporters sustained serious injuries. A number of our supporters have sustained head injuries. One supporter sustained fractures in the rib cage, a woman supporter sustained skull injuries too," he said.



"We were dealt with as we are terrorists. Do we look like terrorist? The Chief minister should clarify," Paswan asked.



The protest march was launched against Gaighat shelter home sexual assault case, rising crimes, high unemployment rate and deteriorating law and order situation in the state.



--IANS

ajk/skp/