Seth Rogen tells mom to 'burn' Twitter after she posts about having 'great sex'

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) Canadian actor Seth Rogen told his mother Sandy Rogen to burn Twitter to the ground after she posted about having "great sex".



Sandy tweeted: "You know how when you give blood you get a little badge that says, 'I gave blood today,' well there should be one that says 'I had great sex today.' Ha ha ha."



Embarrassed by the post, the 'Knocked Up' star jokingly replied, "Burn this app to the ground."



This was not the first time Sandy made a tweet about sex, reports showbiz.com.



Back in 2019, the 66-year-old wrote on the app, "Husband has a cold. Husband says kisses during sex don't have germs."



Some Twitter users later summoned the 39-year-old actor and comedian to check out his mom's post.



"Please get your mother @Sethrogen," one person in particular penned, while another echoed the sentiment, "@Sethrogen come get your moms."



Others, on the other hand, empathised with Sandy by urging her not to give in to her husband's advances so she wouldn't catch the illness herself.



"Don't listen to him... Trust me.. I've got too many colds from my husband," one fan commented. "Husband is funny but tell him not to quit his day job," another individual replied.



Back in 2017, Sandy shared another joke about her sex life.



"Falling asleep after sex is like shavasana after yoga!" she quipped at the time.



Catching wind of the tweet, the actor portraying Rand Gauthier on 'Pam & Tommy' argued, "Jesus f**king Christ mom."



His big sister Danya Rogen then chimed in by replying to his tweet, "Seriously. I actually gagged," along with the sick-face emoji.



