Senior PDP leader resigns from political affairs committee

Srinagar, Feb 9 (IANS) Senior People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Ghulam Nabi Hanjura on Wednesday resigned from the party's political affairs committee.



Hanjura has confirmed to media that he has resigned from the political affairs committee of the PDP.



He did not specify any reason for taking this decision.



The leader said he has submitted the resignation to party president and former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti.



