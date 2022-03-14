Senior Delhi cop assaulted by juniors, 2 arrested

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Two Delhi Police personnel were arrested and as many were bound down (to be within the boundary limits) for allegedly assaulting a 51-year-old traffic police Inspector when the latter had found them violating traffic norms, the police said on Monday.



According to Delhi Police, the complainant Inspector lodged a complaint against Constable Ashok, Head Constable Sarnam and Constable Manoj for assaulting on March 10 while he was discharging his duty.



"On March 10, at around 9.00 p.m. Inspector Rajender Prasad along with his staff was on duty at Khanpur red light. It is at that time he saw a Creta car which was parked on the road and was obstructing the smooth flow of traffic and asked them to move it," Delhi Police Spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.



Four people who were sitting inside the car did not pay heed to the Traffic Inspector after which the latter directed his Head Constable (HC) to prosecute the offending vehicle for improper parking.



When the Head Constable approached the offending vehicle, one of the occupants got down and told him that they are from Delhi Police. "The Traffic Inspector still insisted to prosecute the car following which an altercation started between them," said Nalwa.



The Traffic Inspector was then allegedly assaulted and slapped by Head Constable Sarnam and Constable Ashok.



Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing public servant), 353 (assaulting public servant), 332A (causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34A (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station.



The spokesperson further informed that during the course of investigation two accused persons were arrested and two persons were bound down.



--IANS

uj/skp/