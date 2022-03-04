Senior Advocate Aman Lekhi resigns as Additional Solicitor General

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Senior Advocate Aman Lekhi has resigned as the Additional Solicitor General (ASG).



In a letter written on March 4 to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, he said, "I am tendering my resignation as the Additional Solicitor General at the Supreme Court with immediate effect."



Aman Lekhi is the husband of Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi. He has not given any reason for his resignation in the letter.



In March 2018, Lekhi was appointed as the Additional Solicitor General and was re-appointed from July 1, 2020, for a period of three years till June 30, 2023. As the ASG, Lekhi had appeared in many important matters before the Supreme Court and various high courts and tribunals.



Speaking to IANS, Lekhi said there is no specific reason to quit and the government already has a battery of efficient lawyers, and one less will not make a difference.



As a senior advocate, Lekhi had appeared in many major cases -- 2G spectrum and the Commonwealth Games scam.



