Senior AIADMK leader Jayakumar arrested for assault

Chennai, Feb 21 (IANS) Senior AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar was arrested on Monday for assaulting a DMK member allegedly trying to cast bogus vote on February 19 urban local body poll.



A group of AIADMK men led by Jayakumar had caught the DMK worker, threatened him, and took off his shirt.



Later, a police complaint was lodged against Jayakumar and others and an FIR was lodged.



Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK Coordinator K. Palaniswami condemned Jayakumar's arrest, asking whether Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is of the view that catching and handing over to police a person who cast a bogus vote is wrong.



--IANS

