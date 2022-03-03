Seminar on intellectual debates on Kashmir held at 15 Corps headquarters

Srinagar, March 3 (IANS) To create a platform for intellectual debates on Kashmir, the Indian Army on Thursday conducted a seminar at the Badamibagh Cantonment headquarters of Chinar Corps.



A defence statement said, "A one-day seminar titled 'Kashmir at Historic Crossroads' was conducted by Chinar Corps in conjunction with a Kashmiri think-tank, 'Kashmir Chapter of International Centre for Peace Studies.



"The seminar was third in the series of seminars organised to create platforms for intellectual debates on issues pertaining to Kashmir. The seminar had six speakers from cross section of intelligentsia speaking on topics relevant to ushering in permanent peace in Kashmir."



Speaking on a faltering and isolated Pakistan, Ashok K. Behuria from the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies explained that it is a strategic opportunity for building lasting peace in Kashmir.



Ashok Aima, ex-Vice Chancellor of Central University of Kashmir and member of International Centre of Peace Studies, highlighted how Pakistan-induced propaganda politically and religiously misleads the youth.



Muzaffar Khan from J&K Police Rehabilitation Centre, Srinagar, spoke about increasing drug abuse and narco terrorism fuelling conflict in Kashmir.



He talked about the "denial of the society to accept the problem" and explained the various initiatives undertaken by the government to tackle the drug menace.



Javed Ahmad Beigh, a young leader, peace activist and journalist from Badgam, talked about the problem of continued refugee status of Kashmiri Hindus.



He took the opportunity to highlight that return of Kashmiri Hindus would enable the Kashmiri society to regain its multi-ethnic and multi-religious heritage.



Kashmiri journalist Saleem Pundit highlighted the role of free and fair media as a pillar of democracy in J&K. He also spoke about the added dimension of social media and its impact.



Saba Sheikh, an advocate who also works working with the White Globe NGO, spoke on the issue of impact of conflict on women and the role of women in reconciliation and peace.



On the sidelines of the seminar, Sheikh Khalid Jehangir's latest book on Kashmir titled 'Why Article 370 Had To Go' was released.



Jehangir, who is the Secretary General of International Centre of Peace Studies, had previously written a book titled 'They Snatched My Playground', which was well-received by the literary world.



Lt Gen D.P. Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps, said that Kashmir has been impacted by geo-political maneuverings, resulting in the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.



"Pakistan's continued use of Kashmir as a tool to hit at idea of India and continued propaganda to misguide the youth has had severe impact on the outlook of peace-loving and progressive Kashmiri society," Pandey said, as he outlined the emerging geo-political forces and developments, which will have an impact on India, including Jammu and Kashmir.



He listed out: "Firstly, force of moderation and modernisation in West Asia's Islamic countries; secondly, rise of China entwined with West's plans to counter balance her; thirdly, rise of India post the Covid-19 pandemic; and lastly, unfolding of new realities of Pakistan under the impact of exit of US-led forces from Afghanistan."



