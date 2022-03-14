Secular parties should unitedly fight BJP in 2024: VCK

Chennai, March 14 (IANS) Founder leader of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Thol Thirumavalavan on Monday called upon the Congress, Left, and other secular forces to unitedly fight against the BJP in the 2024 general elections.



In a statement, the noted Dalit leader said that BJP was speaking only about communal divide and polarisation and that it was dangerous for society as a whole.



The BJP does not speak about scientific advancements or industrial developments or even on employment for youths but focuses only on communalism, the Member of Parliament from Chidambaram said.



He said that the secular and progressive parties must extend their support to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in his effort to forge a social justice front. He said that the disunity among secular forces should not be a reason for the return of the BJP to power in 2024.



The BJP retaining power in four out of the five states where elections were held was not a big development as made out by the Prime Minister but instead, it was just retaining the power. He said that even in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP fared badly and came back to power with a lesser number of seats than what it has had in 2017.



Thol Thiruvamavalavan said that if the Congress and other secular parties had fought the elections in UP together, then the picture would have been different and called upon a unity of all these forces against the BJP in the 2024 elections.



He also said that the judgment of the Madurai bench of the Madras High court against honour killing of a Dalit youth was a welcome verdict and said that it was a way forward to prevent honour killings.



The senior leader called upon the state government to form a separate police wing to prevent honour killings as also another police wing to prevent Communal tensions as necessitated by the Supreme Court of India.



--IANS

aal/shb/