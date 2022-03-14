'Section 375' director to helm Hindi remake of Tamil neo-noir film

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) A Hindi adaptation of Thiagarajan Kumararaja's debut award-winning 2010 film, 'Aaranya Kaandam', is in pre-production. The neo-noir thriller film, which also launched the career of Guru Somasundaram, had got the National Award for the Best First Film of a Director.



The project is to be helmed by Ajay Bahl, who is known for his Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha-starrer 'Section 375', the 2019 courtroom drama named after the provision of the Indian Penal Code criminalising rape.



Producers Ramesh Taurani (Tips Industries) and Akshai Puri (12th Street Entertainment) have acquired the exclusive rights to the Hindi remake of 'Aaranya Kaandam', which revolves around a day in the lives of the six protagonists, played by Jackie Shroff, Ravi Krishna, Sampath Raj, Yasmin Ponnappa, Guru Somasundaram and Master Vasanth.



The film's music was composed by the talented Yuvan Shankar Raja, the youngest son of the maestro, Ilaiyaraaja.



Although the Tamil original under-performed at the box-office, over the years it has acquired the status of a cult classic.



