Second season of 'The Gilded Age' announced

The second season of Julian Fellowes' historical drama 'The Gilded Age' has been greenlit at HBO, reports Variety.



The series, which premiered on January 24, has only aired four episodes so far out of nine for its first season.



'The Gilded Age' is set in the New York City of 1882, and follows several storylines that are intertwined with one another and presents the conflict between the old money and the new money during the titular period of the economic boom in the United States.



Talking about the second season, Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement accessed by Variety, "Julian Fellowes and the entire 'Gilded Age' family have thoroughly captivated us with their tale of late 19th century New York City extravagance. Along with our partners at Universal Television, we couldn't be prouder to embark on a season two journey with this extraordinarily talented team."



The first season of the television series boasts of an illustrious line up which includes names like Louisa Jacobson, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Denee Benton, Morgan Spector, Carrie Coon, Ben Ahlers, Michael Cerveris, Kelley Curran, Claybourne Elder, Linda Emond, Katie Finneran, Amy Forsyth, Michel Gill, Ward Horton, Bill Irwin, Sullivan Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Page, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, John Douglas Thompson, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Erin Wilhelmi.



Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, said in a statement, "The first season of 'The Gilded Age' is the beginning of an epic story that introduces a fascinating world full of intriguing characters. The scope of Julian's vision is ambitious, and we're thrilled to continue to explore the depths of this fascinating era with HBO."



