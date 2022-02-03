Schools for Classes 8 and above to reopen in Odisha from Feb 7

Bhubaneswar, Feb 3 (IANS) With the improvement in the Covid-19 situation in Odisha, the state government has decided to reopen all educational institutions for students of Class 8 and above from February 7.



However, classroom teaching for KG to Class 7 students will resume from February 14, said Chief Secretary S.C. Mahapatra said here on Thursday.



All educational institutions imparting any type of education at the level of Class 8 and above, including schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, degree colleges, professional colleges and universities, would resume offline teaching with effect from February 7, Mahapatra said.



All short-term courses, trainings, workshops, skill development programmes etc. will also be allowed in physical mode from February 7, along with the reopening of hostels and other residential facilities, he said.



Similarly, all other classes from KG to standard 7 will resume from February 14.



This decision will be applicable to all educational institutions, including government, privately managed English and Odia medium schools, and government-aided schools.



For the current academic year, Mahapatra said, the students can avail the option of online or off-line/hybrid mode for their classes. For higher educational institutions, the guidelines prevailing just before the closure of such institutions on January 10 will be applied.



The concerned authorities/regulatory bodies can revise the academic calendar for this year, if required. They can also cut-short the summer vacation to complete the courses and take steps to bridge the learning gap, said the Chief Secretary.



Examinations for classes up to standard 9 and for promotion of students from standard 11 to 12 can be conducted through class assessment. Students will be allowed the option of taking the examination either through offline or online mode. depending upon the feasibility of the schools, he said.



However, examinations for standard 10 and 12 will be conducted as per the orders and guidelines of the respective boards, Mahapatra informed.



Examinations in higher educational institutions, including technical and professional institutions, will be conducted as per the approved guidelines prevailing just before closure of these institutions on January 10.



