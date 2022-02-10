School bands to perform at National War Memorial

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) School bands will now perform at the National War Memorial (NWM) in New Delhi on a regular rotation basis, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.



A decision in this regard has been jointly taken by Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education.



The Ministry of Education has directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to prepare a schedule of school bands in consultation with the Ministry of Education and Delhi government so that school bands can perform at the NWM.



The place, themes, tunes and others of the band can be decided in coordination with Directorate of National War Memorial and Museum, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff keeping in view the sanctity of the Memorial.



The Ministry of Education has also requested the Education Departments of all states and union territories to select one band from the schools of their respective states to perform in coordination with National War Memorial and Museum, Headquarters Integrated Defence as a part of regular schedule.



The CBSE will coordinate with all the schools in coordination with the Ministry of Defence.



The tentative date for performances of these school bands at the NWM is from February 22, 2022, ahead of the third anniversary of the dedication of the NWM to the nation.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated the NWM to the nation on February 25, 2019.



The objective of this initiative is to inculcate the values of patriotism, devotion to duty, courage and sacrifice among the school children and increase the participation of people, especially the youth, so that they experience the various facets associated with the iconic war memorial.



It carries forward the vision of the Veer Gatha project which was jointly organised by the Ministries of Defence and Culture to raise awareness among children about the gallant stories of the war heroes and instil the feeling of nationalism in their formative years through enhanced exposure.



--IANS

sk/skp/