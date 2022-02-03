Scan the face, know the BP, heart rate etc: ICICI Lombard General

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) Scan your face, know your blood pressure, heart rate and other vitals, non-life insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd tells its policyholders.



As a part of the digital-first approach for consumers, ICICI Lombard on Thursday introduced a face scan feature whereby its policyholders can check their vitals in a couple of minutes.



The feature added to the company's existing App IL TakeCare negates the use of multiple gadgets to check vitals like blood pressure, SpO2(oxygen saturation), heart rate, respiration rate, heart rate variability, and stress level.



Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard said, "Face Scan feature is a powerful innovation to democratise health checks, going beyond the realm of a transactional relationship to delivering a frictionless and engaging experience in the current times," Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard told reporters.



--IANS

