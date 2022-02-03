'Scam 1992' composer Achint Thakkar explains his approach to 'Rocket Boys' score

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Achint Thakkar, who composed the theme music for 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', has also designed the background score of the upcoming period science drama series 'Rocket Boys'.



His approach for the series was to highlight the underlying themes of the show in great detail.



The series delves into the minds of Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J. Bhabha, so Achint decided to use strings and the sitar as the principal instruments.



The crescendo of the piano and string instruments builds up the viewers' expectation to the academic combat.



Talking at length about the music, Achint said in a statement: "It is an unusual story. Most biopics show larger-than-life people who went through extraordinary lengths to make their dreams a reality but Dr Sarabhai's and Dr Bhabha's stories are that of two gifted scientists who are later pulled into political turbulence and a clash of ideology."



He designed the score in such a way that caters to key moments, leaving the room for sound effects and silences to bind the story together.



"I wanted to use a musical framework that underlines all the themes the show touches upon," Achint added.



"I think this story is less about rockets, bombs, and politics. It's more about a group of people pushing a nation from the old to the new and ushering in a new era for India. Above all, it's a story about friendship. The friendship between two extraordinary men."



Starring Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh, Regina Cassandra, Rajit Kapur and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in the lead roles, 'Rocket Boys' is set to stream on SonyLIV from February 4.



