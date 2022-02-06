Sayani Gupta shoots '#Homecoming' in hometown Kolkata

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actress Sayani Gupta, popular for her roles in series such as 'Inside Edge' and 'Four More Shots Please!', is all set to appear in a youth drama titled '#Homecoming' based out of her hometown - Kolkata.



Sayani shot for her first major feature film in her hometown and she is thrilled to be back in her favourite city, this time on a work trip.



Sayani says,""Kolkata is my home, it's indeed my favourite city in the world. Having spent most of my life in the city, getting the opportunity to also get to shoot here and be closer to my roots with respect to work as well is another feeling altogether.



"Technically it's my 1st film which has a proper part in a Bengali film, it felt really fun, it was great at something so comfortable when you get speaking around your own language or not just when you are acting on sets with everyone."



The actress says she loved speaking the Bangla dialogues.



"I was actually little nervous because I speak Bangla, people shouldn't think that the Bangla is different, when you live outside there is a little twang that comes, I don't think I have that and I have not done Bangla dialogues ever in my life since I started working professionally with so much theatre in Bangla so it was great fun doing a film in Bangla.



"It was quite surreal, quite beautiful and I loved shooting in Kolkata, also it's a riot shooting in Kolkata because it's so much fun, the food is great and I get to see my mom very often. I have shot some projects in Kolkata but #Homecoming was a longer one and it was just an amazing experience shooting there," she adds.



'#Homecoming' also stars Tushar Pandey, Plabita Borthakur and Soham Majumdar.



Directed, written and produced by Soumyajit Majumdar, the film's music will rest with Sony Music and it will stream on Sony Liv soon.



--IANS

