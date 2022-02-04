Saudi Arabia mandates Covid booster jab for travelling abroad

Riyadh, Feb 4 (IANS) Saudi Arabia announced that only citizens who have received the Covid booster shot will be allowed to travel abroad starting from February 9, state media reported.



The decision was based on the constant following of the local and global epidemiological situation, Xinhua news agency quoted the state media citing the Interior Ministry as saying.



Some groups of people will be exempted from the mandate, including children aged below 16, according to the Ministry.



Meanwhile, Saudi citizens will be allowed to enter the country after providing a negative PCR or antigen test result.



According to the Health Ministry, 3,852 Covid-19 cases were registered during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 699,069 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.



The kingdom also registered 4,638 recoveries, bringing the total recoveries to 653,972, while the death toll rose to 8,947 after four new fatalities were added.



