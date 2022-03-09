Sarpanch shot dead in Srinagar's outskirts

Srinagar, March 9 (IANS) A sarpanch was shot dead by militants in the outskirts of J&K's Srinagar city on Wednesday, police said.



Police sources said militants fired from close range at Sarpanch, Sameer Ahmad Bhat in Khonmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar.



"He died on the spot. The area has been surrounded for searches," a source said.



