Sarpanch escapes militant attack in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, March 12 (IANS) A sarpanch escaped unhurt on Saturday after militants fired at him in J&K's Pulwama district.



Police sources said militants fired at Sarpanch, Ghulam Nabi Kumar in Arihal village of Pulwama district Saturday afternoon, but he escaped unhurt.



"The area has been cordoned off for searches", police sources said.



On Friday, militants killed a Sarpanch in Kulgam district and on March 9 another Sarpanch was killed by militants in Khonmoh outskirts area of Srinagar city.



