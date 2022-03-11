Sara Ali Khan, the new face of Indian Fast fashion ethnic brand

By IANSlife

New Delhi, March 11 (IANSlife) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is the first celebrity brand ambassador for ethnic wear brand Libas. Their Spring Summer 2022 campaign, '#TheresAlwaysALibas' features Sara in the brand's latest designs in a series of campaign films and stills.





Commenting on the association, Sara Ali Khan, said, "I am overjoyed to share this association with Libas; Libas has the most comfortable ethnic wear styles. The brand gives a refreshing outlook to Indian ethnic fashion and makes the category an effortless choice for all occasions."



Speaking of the association, Sidhant Keshwani, CEO & MD, Libas, added, "We are very excited to have Sara on board! Simple, confident and comfortable in her own skin, she perfectly embodies the spirit of Libas; she is someone whose personal style resonates with Libas' philosophy. She organically endorses wearing ethnic wear in her personal style which makes her a natural choice for the brand."



The campaign, celebrates a new perspective on Indian ethnic fashion. The brand understands the changing sartorial needs of the modern Indian woman and focuses on providing stylish, versatile, and functional ethnic wear wardrobe solutions for all occasions -- whether navigating a busy day at work, a coffee date with friends or celebrating a festive evening -- whatever the occasion!



The campaign was created in collaboration with The Script Room as the creative agency across digital platforms.



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS

tb/

