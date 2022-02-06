Sara Ali Khan juggles between multiple shoots

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release 'Atrangi Re', has been hopping from one set to another, from one city to another, since the last few months.



Sara will be next seen in 'Gaslight' and Laxman Utekar yet-untitled next.



A source said: "After returning from Laxman Utekar's film from Indore, Sara has been running on a crazy work schedule. She's finishing all her brand commitments before going on the next film's set. Her day is filled with brand shoots, dubbing for them and daily workouts."



The source shared that the actress has begun prepping for her upcoming films, "which are scheduled to go on floors soon".



"She wants to be fully prepared once she gets on sets."



--IANS

dc/ksk/







