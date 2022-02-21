Sanjay Kapoor reveals a secret about 'Raja' song 'Ankhiyan Milaoon'

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Kapoor, who will be seen sharing screen space with actress Madhuri Dixit in the upcoming Netflix web show 'The Fame Game' after over two decades, has shared an interesting anecdote from their film 'Raja' and the iconic number 'Ankhiyan Milaoon' from the 1995 movie.



The film 'Raja' is hugely popular for its music and chartbusters like ‘Ankhiyaan Milaoon' and ‘Nazrein Mili Dil Dhadka', and during the promotions of 'The Fame Game', even Madhuri got to know about a huge secret from 27 years ago about the song from Sanjay.



Sanjay said: "Our shooting was happening in Filmistan Studios and before the shoot of the song every day, I used to go to Satyam Hall early morning at 6:30 am. Ahmed Khan, who was an assistant choreographer to Saroj Khan ji at that time, used to work and rehearse with me for the steps. I had made a deal with Saroj ji that whatever portions I would practice in the morning, they will shoot it the same day so that I could match with Madhuri," he reveals.



But what makes the story more interesting is how Madhuri reacted to it during that time.



"The first few days, she was just wondering that how was I getting all the steps before her. And she just got to know about this deal that I had with Saroj ji during the promotions of The Fame Game only," Sanjay shared.



'The Fame Game' is a mystery of a Bollywood star gone missing, with the people in her life having secrets of their own making them suspects.





