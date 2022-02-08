Sandesh Gour on featuring in romantic music video 'Pata Na Chala'

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Actor Sandesh Gour, who has been a part of shows like 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya', 'Saraswatichandra', 'Shapath', and 'Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hai', is excited to feature in a romantic music video, 'Pata Na Chala'.



He says: "I'm really excited to feature in this song and spread love all around. It will be a treat to my audience. As everything looks romantic around when it's a love week, being single the song has come to me as a blessing to feel the vibes of love."



The song sung by Souvik Kabi also features actress Sangeeta Meena and is directed by Jitendra Singh Tanwar. Earlier Sandesh has featured in songs like 'Pagli Tere Liye', 'Surmayee Nain Tere', 'Soniye', 'Tum Mere', Roothe Chahe Rab, Rooh Me Meri among others.



Sandesh reveals he enjoys shooting for music videos. "As an actor, shooting for music videos is really exciting. As they are shot in beautiful locations. And it challenges the artiste inside you. You have to express the situation with your moves, expression and act in it. And these days songs are too shot with a good budget."



The song will be released on February 10.



