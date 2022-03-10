Sandeep Shridhar Dhabale dons khaki for 'Crime Patrol 2.0'

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actor Sandeep Shridhar Dhabale is to essay the role of Police Inspector Rajeev Rathore in 'Crime Patrol 2.0'.



The actor said playing the role of a police officer has been an interesting experience for him as its challenges him as an actor and lets him enhance his acting skills.



Talking about his character, Sandeep shared: "My character Rajeev Rathore works completely on his instincts making it a very interesting role. He is a man of emotion; he believes in his gut feeling and works accordingly. The one word that describes Police Inspector Rajeev Rathore is a 'risktaker.' I am really enjoying playing this character and looking forward to the viewer's response to this new version of 'Crime Patrol'.



He further added: "Playing a cop is a huge responsibility as it makes the actor more responsible and works really hard to ensure he does justice to this character. A big salute to the police force for doing such a remarkable job. They are working night and day, sacrificing their personal lives for the sake of the security of their citizens."



"Getting a chance to portray a cop brings me immense joy and I am really proud to be bringing alive stories of our brave heroes in khaki. During the whole process of shooting, I have become more diligent and cautious as a person, and I hope people will find it equally interesting as well as have some informative takeaways from the show," he concluded.



'Crime Patrol 2.0' will start from March 7 on Sony Entertainment Television.



--IANS

ila/kr