Sana Sayyad, Sehban Azim unveils their characters in 'Spy Bahu'

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actors Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim have been roped in for upcoming drama 'Spy Babu'. The story is about a spy named Sejal (Sana Sayyad) falling in love with a young boy, Yohan (Sehban Azim), who is a suspected terrorist.



Sana and Sehban throw light on their characters in the show.



Opening up about playing the lead role of Sejal, Sana Sayyad says: "It's nothing less than a dream to portray the character of a spy and be a part of such an unusual concept. My role is that of Sejal, a girl with laser-sharp focus camouflaged with a bubbly exterior; and she is obsessed with making her mission a success."



'Divya Drishti' actress adds further: "I am so thrilled that Viniyard Films have put faith in me to play the lead in this spectacular show. I am positive that the viewers will be excited to watch her in action."



While Sehban, who is know for his roles in 'Bepannaah', 'Tujhse Hai Raabta', 'Dill Mill Gayye' and many more, shares about the show and it's storyline.



He says: "I was left completely amazed after the narration of 'Spy Bahu' and my own role. My character Yohan has many interesting layers to his personality and style, and I love the enigmatic vibe that he brings to the plot."



Produced by Ashvini Yardi- Viniyard Films, the show, 'Spy Bahu' will soon be airing on Colors.



--IANS

ila/kr