Samyukta Hornad pays glorious tribute to late grandma, says 'I want to make her proud'

Chennai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actress Samyukta Hornad on Sunday paid a glorious tribute to her her late grandmother, veteran actress Bhargavi Narayan, whose decision to pledge her body to science after her death came in for much praise recently.



Taking to Instagram, actress Samyukta, who has made a name for herself in the Kannada and Tamil film industries, said, "My greatest relationship has been my journey with my 'ajji'."



"From stitching her own blouses, to drawing that perfectly round bindi, my ajji Bhajji paved her own path and was brave enough to walk it. She owned everything she did. She lit up an entire venue with her fire; she was power personified. And she knew it, everyone else around her knew it, but the reason she won hearts is because of her grace. She brought grace into everything she did, she was the greatest feminine force, a sight to behold.



"My ajji was my first director, I was six when she directed my first play, 'Undadi Gunda', she was the boss, the captain… everyone would follow her, voluntarily. I used to follow her everywhere, I wanted to do everything she did, just like everyone else.



"My ajji Bhajji called me one morning and said, 'Samyu, I need you to drive me to the post office'. I asked her why and she said she had to submit her registration form for body donation to St Johns. I said I'll do it online and she doesn't have to stress, as she was already very weak. She said if I don't take her, she will walk up to the post office, she was scary like that. The next day when I reached she was already waiting at the gate.



"I can still clearly picture her, She was dressed in silk, with her perfectly round bindi, kajal and even her favourite necklace, ready for anything. She looked like the ocean, beautiful, strong, ready and calm. I didn't know if she knew that this was going to be her last trip with me. It was like she was celebrating life, herself and this mission, I'm glad I had the privilege to do this last trip with her.



"I was with her at St John's just a few days back. She was generous even in death, donating her body to science. How can anyone beat that? How can anyone keep giving even when they can't give any more?



"She is in my bones, in my veins, in my DNA, in my thoughts, my acts and so much more. I miss her but she is me in every part of my body, mind and soul. I want to make her proud. I'll take one step at a time, not too soon, not too late, but I'll get there, I promise. Being all I can be, for all I can be, for as long as I can be, just like my ajji."



--IANS

mani/kr