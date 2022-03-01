Samsung officially kills off Galaxy Note brand

Barcelona, March 1 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung is officially killing off one of the popular 'Galaxy Note' brand names.



The news was confirmed by Samsung's smartphone chief Roh Tae-moon, who told reporters at Mobile World Congress 2022 that "Galaxy Note will come out as Ultra" going forward, referring to Samsung's recently released Galaxy S22 Ultra, reports The Verge.



As per the report, the news is not exactly a surprise. Samsung has not released a Galaxy Note device since the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra were released in 2020.



When Samsung first launched the Galaxy Note over a decade ago -- back in October 2011 -- with a massive (for the time) 5.3-inch screen, it towered over contemporaries, like the 4.3-inch screen Galaxy S II or the 3.5-inch iPhone 4S.



The Note was key in helping to popularise big smartphones, but it wasn't all slam dunks for Samsung, the report said.



Recently, Samsung has launched Galaxy S22 Series in India on February 17.



Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India has been set at Rs 72,999 for the base 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant and the 8GB+256GB model comes with a price tag of Rs 76,999.



The Galaxy S22+ starts at Rs 84,999 for the 8GB+128GB model and goes up to Rs 88,999 for the 8GB+256GB option.



The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB+256GB option. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 12GB+512GB model is priced at Rs 1,18,999.



