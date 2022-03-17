Samsung launches 2 mid-ranger Galaxy A series smartphones

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Samsung Electronics on Thursday announced mid-rangers Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G smartphones with 5G connectivity, defence-grade security and advanced connected experiences.



The Galaxy A53 5G will be available in select markets beginning April 1 and the Galaxy A33 5G will be available from April 22.



The India availability and prices of the devices will be released at a later date.



A new Onyx colour of the Galaxy Buds2 and Buds Live will arrive in April, the company said in a statement.



"With the latest Galaxy A series release, we're making it easier than ever to enjoy Galaxy's advanced, innovative mobile experience at a great value," said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics' MX (Mobile eXperience) Business.



Galaxy A53 5G's quad-camera system features a 64MP OIS Camera with VDIS technology. Meanwhile, a high-resolution 32MP front camera delivers great selfies and clear video call experiences.



Fuelled by a brand new 5nm processor, the new Galaxy A series' innovative AI-powered camera makes every image look awesome - even in low lighting, claimed the company.



Galaxy A53 5G's expansive 6.5-inch[3] Super AMOLED display also offers a 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive experience while Galaxy A33 5G features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.



The new Galaxy A series is equipped with up to two-day battery life and 25W Super Fast Charging.



Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G feature the tough Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and IP67 water and dust resistance, providing enhanced durability and peace of mind.



Building on the sustainability efforts, the Galaxy A series removes the charger plug and reduces the size of the packaging.



The new devices will also include the new Samsung Wallet, a convenient and protected place to safely store everything from boarding passes to credit cards.



