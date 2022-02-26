Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 a decent device for infotainment

By Vivek Singh Chauhan

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) With an aim to offer pocket-friendly devices for overall operations -- be it work from home, online classes or streaming content -- Samsung India has come up with a new tablet to woo the Indian audience.





Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is available in three colour options -- gray, silver and pink gold.



Galaxy Tab A8 WiFi variant is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 3GB+32GB and Rs 19,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. The LTE variant of Galaxy Tab A8 is priced at Rs 21,999 for 3GB+32GB and Rs 23,999 for the 4GB+64GB model.



We used the LTE+WiFi variant of the device in 3GB+32GB for a while and here's how it performed.



The newly-launched tablet is housed in an attractive aluminium case with excellent craftsmanship and stability. On the front, it boasts an expanded 10.5-inch screen with a remarkably slim bezel and a 16:10 common aspect ratio.



We watched a lot of shows on Netflix, browsed the internet and found that the display impresses whether you are browsing, watching videos, movies, etc.



Overall, the display ensures a dynamic viewing experience and the quad-speaker with Dolby Atmos provides a rich soundscape with unparalleled detail and depth.



For multi-tasking, users can split their screen and use two apps side-by-side and even add a pop-up window too, with Multi-Active Window.



In terms of camera, the tablet offers a 5MP selfie camera that performed decent during video chats under good light conditions.



The back panel houses an 8MP camera with autofocus but without any additional photography aids such as an image stabilizer or flash.



Overall, the camera department did an average job.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is powered by an octa-core processor and comes with 3GB RAM. We played a few games and found that it performed decent.



The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 runs Android 11 and houses a 7,040mAh non-removable battery.



The battery capacity of the smartphone is more than decent as the phone lasted around a day on a full charge. We used the smartphone to click pictures, watch movies, check emails, play games, etc.



Conclusion: At Rs 21,999, the Samsung Galaxy A8 is a decent tablet and can be good for infotainment as well as basic office work. However, there is room for improvement in the camera department as well as on the connectivity front.



(Vivek Singh Chauhan can be contacted at vivek.c@ians.in)



--IANS

vc/na