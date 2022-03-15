Samir Soni uncovers the two faces of his 'Anamika' character
Tue, 15 Mar 2022 1647343264000
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Popular film and TV actor Samir Soni is seen playing the role of a business tycoon Sameer Oberoi in Sunny Leone-starrer 'Anamika'.
Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the eight-episode series also features Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan in prominent roles.
Sameer Oberoi's relationship with Anamika (Sunny Leone) in the web series has a lot of variation from being madly in love with her and later being chased by Agent M a.k.a. Anamika.
Commenting on his role in 'Anamika', Samir says: "My character required me to draw a delicate balance between charming and being violent."
"Bringing out these extreme emotions in the same character is what attracted me to this role. I am really looking forward to the audience's reaction to my character," he adds.
'Anamika' streams on MX Player.
--IANS
ila/kr
