Samir Soni uncovers the two faces of his 'Anamika' character

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Popular film and TV actor Samir Soni is seen playing the role of a business tycoon Sameer Oberoi in Sunny Leone-starrer 'Anamika'.



Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the eight-episode series also features Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan in prominent roles.



Sameer Oberoi's relationship with Anamika (Sunny Leone) in the web series has a lot of variation from being madly in love with her and later being chased by Agent M a.k.a. Anamika.



Commenting on his role in 'Anamika', Samir says: "My character required me to draw a delicate balance between charming and being violent."



"Bringing out these extreme emotions in the same character is what attracted me to this role. I am really looking forward to the audience's reaction to my character," he adds.



'Anamika' streams on MX Player.



