Samantha's meditation in exotic location grabs eyeballs

Hyderabad, Feb 20 (IANS) Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who posted a series of updates from her latest visit to Athirappilly falls in Kerala, finds tranquility in meditation.



Sporting red swimwear, Samantha seems to have enjoyed her nature visit to the exotic location, as she even sat down in the middle of the beautiful waterfall, to meditate.



Sharing a short video of herself meditating, Samantha quoting Sadguru's words, said: "Meditation is a means to realise the inner beauty of your existence".



Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been traveling a lot in recent times, seems to have found her tranquility in it.



As Samantha shared the other pictures from the visit, she also wrote, "Life. You enjoy it or endure it as it comes and goes, as it ebbs and flows."



Earlier, Samantha's trip to the West of England had the actress learn some serious skiing skills, as she was spotted happily falling down and rising up, in the process of learning.



On the work front, Samantha will soon join the next schedule of shooting for her upcoming movie 'Yashoda', which will also have Varalaxmi Sharathkumar in a lead role.



Other projects starring Samantha are currently under pre-production works, while her epic saga 'Shakunthalam' will have a release date soon.



