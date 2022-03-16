Samantha temporarily moves out of her house for 'Yashoda'

Hyderabad, March 16 (IANS) Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming multilingual movie 'Yashoda', has apparently moved out of her house temporarily.



As reported by the close sources, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was astonished to see the five star-hotel lookalike sets, which is erected for 'Yashoda'. She simply said that she likes to stay on the set itself and continue shooting for the movie for a couple of days.



It is reported that art director Ashok Koralath has worked day and night with around 200 people for three months, to erect the set for 'Yashoda'.



Touted to be a new-age thriller, the film 'Yashoda' stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the titular character alongside Unni Mukundan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.



'Yashoda' is a multi-lingual drama, helmed by directors duo Hari Shankar & Harish.



