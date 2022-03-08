Samantha Ruth Prabhu invests in e-com marketplace SustainKart

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has invested in e-commerce marketplace SustainKart for an undisclosed sum, the startup announced on Tuesday.



Her investment is part of SustainKart Seed Round, said the startup which also announced the launch of its first retail franchise model.



"Many reputed consumer brands have been launching their sustainable range of products, more so after the pandemic. I am happy to back the idea of Shilpa Reddy and Kanthi Dutt in creating a community like ecosystem for the conscious buyers with SustainKart," said Prabhu who hogged the limelight with popular track 'Oo Antava' from the recent hit 'Pushpa: The Rise'.



She made her debut in Bollywood with Family Man-2 web series.



Launched in January 2021, SustainKart currently hosts over 1,000 brands and 85,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs), aiming to revamp households with conscious products.



"We are planning to develop several strategic celebrity partnerships for SustainKart's House of Brands as well to attract capital investment to grow the private labels vertical," said Dutt, CEO and Founder.



SustainKart said it will use the seed round fund towards marketing for customer acquisition and enable offline retail stores for a unique in-store customer experience.



"We are scheduling SustainKart's first offline store launch in April," said Reddy, Co-founder.



SustainKart targets 2023 to become a unicorn (of valuation $1 billion and above).



